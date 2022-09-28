Sutter Health Santa Rosa workers strike

Members of the Engineers and Scientists of California Local 20 went on strike Sept. 26 at Sutter Santa Rosa (Calif.) Regional Hospital, according to a union Facebook post.

The post said union members are "fighting for safe staffing levels to improve patient care."

Union members also contend Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has rejected its requests regarding wages during recent bargaining, according to radio station KSRO.

A spokesperson for Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health told Becker's the organization "is consistently recognized as one of the region's best employers and a leader in providing safe, high-quality care. Labor negotiations are complex and important. We continue to make progress and hope to reach an agreement soon—one that meets the needs of our employees, our organization and our patients."



ESC Local 20 represents pharmacists, clinical laboratory scientists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, medical social workers and dietitians at the Sutter Santa Rosa Regional. The workers have been without a contract since July 2021.