State clears U of Wisconsin Health in nurses' dispute: 'We don't flinch from scrutiny,' CEO says

Wisconsin officials did not substantiate complaints made by unionized nurses at UW Health, who moved outside of regular reporting processes to elevate patient safety concerns to the state amid calls for staffing changes.

In November, UW Health nurses represented by SEIU Wisconsin issued more than 100 forms with patient safety concerns to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to intensify their calls for the academic health system to make staffing changes. The group of nurses created "Notice of Risk to Patient Safety" forms and distributed them to staff nurses at the Madison, Wis.-based system, which is outside of the organization's established process for reporting safety concerns or events, known as HERO.

The health system reportedly learned about the newly created forms and filing plans in September. "Rather than submitting them through our HERO system or working through their teams to address concerns, consistent with our culture of safety, they chose to attack our work through a press release," UW Health CEO Alan Kaplan, MD, said in a Dec. 19 email to employees, which was shared with Becker's.

Dr. Kaplan notified the organization in his Dec. 19 email that the health department investigated the complaints, did not substantiate them and did not issue penalties.

Wisconsin DHS surveyors visited UW Health sites from Dec. 5-7. In that time, the agency reviewed more than 10,000 documents, HERO reports, event reports and dozens of staff interviews in what Dr. Kaplan called "one of the most broad, in-depth and comprehensive [surveys] conducted by DHS in the history of UW Health."

CMS reviewed DHS' final report and issued its findings with UW Health the week of Dec. 18, concluding that the complaint was not substantiated and no citations would be issued, Dr. Kaplan said.

"This reinforces what we already know to be true, that our quality and our culture of safety are part of the DNA of every single team member at UW Health," Dr. Kaplan wrote in his email. "While we don't enjoy having our work attacked, we don't flinch from the scrutiny, because we all believe in the quality of our care."

In November, the union said it resorted to filing forms with DHS to "investigate patient safety problems and hold the administration accountable for solutions" since nurses have pushed for staffing changes since September 2022 but their proposals have been ignored, according to an SEIU release shared with Becker's.

The nurses' move to bring patient safety forms to DHS came nearly two months after the nurses announced they would intensify pressure on hospital administrators if they did not remove salary caps and provide greater pay transparency, according to reporting from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

UW Health employs 3,400 nurses, including 2,600 in the union.

Becker's has reached out to SEIU Wisconsin and will update this article if more information from the union is made available.