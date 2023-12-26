Saint Louis University Hospital readies for 2-day nurse strike

Nurses represented by National Nurses United are set to begin a two-day strike at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis. Dec. 27.

The nurses, part of NNU affiliate National Nurses Organizing Committee, plan to begin the strike at 7 a.m. on Dec. 27 and conclude it at 6:59 a.m. on Dec. 29. Saint Louis University Hospital is a 365-bed facility and part of St. Louis-based SSM Health.

Union members voted to authorize a strike on Dec. 8. The union and hospital began negotiating a new labor contract in May. In a previous statement shared with Becker's, hospital officials said during bargaining, there was solid progress for nurses, but union leaders have halted progress again by focusing efforts toward a strike.

The union said the strike is in response to hospital management's "persistent union-busting and outsourcing of RN jobs."

This is the second strike the union has called this year at Saint Louis University Hospital, with the first taking place in September.