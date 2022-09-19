Protesters, counterdemonstrators face off at Boston Children's over transgender care

A small group of protestors opposed to Boston Children's Hospital's transgender youth services were met by hundreds of counterdemonstrators outside the hospital Sept. 18, The Boston Globe reported.

The protests come as Boston Children's has reported a harassment campaign against the hospital based on misinformation about its treatment of the young transgender community. The campaign centers on recent commentary about the hospital's Gender Multispecialty Service Program. A Westfield, Mass., woman was recently charged in connection with a fake bomb threat made against the hospital in late August.

During the protests Sept. 18, protestors had signs that said, "children cannot consent to puberty blockers" and "children are never born in the wrong body," according to news station WBTS-CD. Counterdemonstrators, who were separated from the protestors by metal fencing, held signs that said, "Thank you BCH," "Trans people belong," "Protect trans youth" and "Gender affirming care is healthcare."

The counterdemonstrators arrived around 9 a.m., about two hours before the anti-trans protesters did, according to The Boston Globe.

Protestors and counterdemonstrators began disbanding shortly before 2 p.m., the newspaper reported. Police, who were on scene, did not make any arrests related to the protesting.

In a statement shared with The Boston Globe, Boston Children's said: "The safety and security of our patients and employees is our top priority, and we are very grateful for the work done today by local law enforcement… We will continue to proudly provide lifesaving healthcare and prioritize the safety of our staff, patients and their families."