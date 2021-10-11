Possible strike looms for 28,000 Kaiser workers in Southern California

Nurses and other healthcare workers have voted to authorize a strike at Kaiser Permanente in Southern California, according to a union news release.

The vote covers 21,000 registered nurses, pharmacists, midwives, physical therapists and other healthcare professionals represented by the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals, as well as 7,000 members of United Steelworkers. It does not mean a strike is scheduled. However, it gives bargaining teams the option of calling a strike. Unions representing the workers would have to provide a 10-day notice before striking.

The vote comes as Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser is negotiating for a national contract with UNAC/UHCP, along with about 20 other unions in the Alliance of Health Care Unions. The alliance, which has been in negotiations with Kaiser since April, covers more than 50,000 Kaiser workers nationwide.

UNAC/UHCP said union members are facing "protracted understaffing" amid record levels of burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While healthcare workers are facing record levels of burnout after 18 months of the COVID pandemic, they continue to deal with protracted understaffing. Talks at the table center on how to recruit to fill open positions that impact patient care and service," the union said in a news release. "Kaiser Permanente ... wants to slash wages for new nurses and healthcare workers and depress wages for current workers trying to keep up with rising costs for food, housing, and other essentials."

Arlene Peasnall, senior vice president of human resources at Kaiser, in a previous statement shared with Becker's, acknowledged the challenging pandemic circumstances and expressed gratitude for work healthcare professionals have done.

"We have worked hard to ease the stresses that this pandemic has caused our people. Since early in the pandemic response, Kaiser Permanente has provided nearly $600 million in employee assistance to ensure that our front-line employees had access to alternate housing, special childcare grants and additional paid leave for COVID-19 illness and exposure," she said. "When it became clear at year-end that our workers' performance bonuses could be reduced by the effects of the pandemic, we instead chose to guarantee all eligible union-represented employees at least a 100 percent payout of their performance bonus, amounting to thousands of dollars a person on average."

Ms. Peasnall said the heart of the labor dispute is that healthcare is increasingly unaffordable, and escalating wages are half of the cost of healthcare.

Kaiser employees represented by the Alliance of Health Care Unions earn around 26 percent above the average market wage, and in some places it's 38 percent above market levels, she said.

Ms. Peasnall said Kaiser on Aug. 25 offered a proposal that includes wage increases for all current employees and no changes to the current retirement plan. She said it also guarantees no wage cuts for current employees.

This strike would affect Kaiser hospitals and medical centers in Anaheim, Bakersfield, Baldwin Park, Downey, Fontana, Irvine, Los Angeles, Ontario Vineyard, Panorama City, Riverside, San Diego, West Los Angeles and Woodland Hills, as well as various clinics and medical office buildings in Southern California.

Becker's has reached out to Kaiser and will update the story when a new statement is received.