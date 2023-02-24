Nurses at Northwell hospital withdraw strike notice

Members of the New York State Nurses Association have reached a tentative agreement with South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y., averting a strike.

The tentative deal covers about 800 nurses at the hospital. It includes improvements to and enforcement of safe staffing standards as well as pay increases, including experience pay to retain nurses, the union said in a Feb. 23 union news release.

The tentative agreement also includes improvements to retiree health benefits, the union said.

Nurses voted to authorize a strike earlier this year. They were set to strike Feb. 27. Given the tentative deal, the union has withdrawn the strike notice.

NYSNA local president at South Shore University Hospital Chrysse Blau, RN, stated in the union release: "This victory is a testament of our nurses' commitment to patient care. We’re proud of having raised our voices loud and clear to ensure nurses at South Shore get the contract we deserve. NYSNA nurses have a saying, 'Every patient is a VIP!' We hope this is the beginning of a new era for our hospital where this saying becomes a reality and nurses have the staffing and working conditions we need to provide our patients with the excellent care each of them deserves."

South Shore University Hospital, which is part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, praised the tentative agreement.

"From the start of negotiations, our sole focus remained on ensuring that our patients continue to receive world-class care and our dedicated nurses have the best working environment to provide that care," the hospital said in a statement shared with Becker's. "The agreement provides our nurses with competitive salary increases and benefit enhancements and reaffirms our commitment that our patients continue to receive safe, high-quality care."

Union members will vote on whether to approve the new agreement, beginning Feb 24.





