Nurses at New York hospital plan strike

Members of the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals plan to begin a two-day strike Aug. 3 at Rochester (N.Y.) General Hospital.

The union represents about 900 registered nurses, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. Rochester General Hospital is part of Rochester Regional Health.

Union members voted to authorize a strike July 20. The union and hospital began negotiating a new labor contract in October, according to the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals website.

During negotiations the hospital has not met demands that would improve patient care, union officials said, according to TV station WXXI. They contend the management needs to address "inadequate staffing levels and unsafe working conditions."

The hospital expressed disappointment about the strike vote given RGH's "strong commitment and actions to address the challenges nurses are facing while providing them with competitive pay and benefits."

"We continue to hope a strike does not take place but, if it does, RGH is fully prepared and equipped to continue serving our patients and the community," the hospital said in a statement shared with Becker's. "The care, safety and comfort of our patients will continue to be our top priority."

Hospital officials said there are two bargaining sessions scheduled, and they are committed to scheduling additional bargaining dates with the union.