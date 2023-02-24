Nurses accuse Ascension of wage theft

Attorneys working with members of the Illinois Nurses Association have filed a class action lawsuit in federal court alleging wage theft by St. Louis-based Ascension.

The lawsuit, filed Feb. 22, claims Ascension has attempted to cut labor costs while at the same time increasing executive pay, which has led to staffing problems at Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet (Ill.) and other Ascension hospitals nationwide.

"Ascension has had to resort to more complex forms of compensation in order to induce extra work at lower levels of staffing," the lawsuit states. "But [Ascension] has unlawfully cut corners even here by failure to fully provide their employees the correct compensation."

Ascension declined to comment about the lawsuit, which was shared with Becker's.

The named plaintiffs, who say they are current or former Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet workers, brought the lawsuit on behalf of themselves and other similarly situated Ascension workers.

They allege they have experienced the health system's failure to pay correct amounts, including incorrect wages, incorrect paid time off, incorrect disability benefits and incorrect wage payouts as part of a fully agreed-to settlement of a contract grievance. The lawsuit alleges that because the payroll department is located in St. Louis, the workers in Joliet have been unable to have their complaints resolved in a timely manner. Plaintiffs also allege that Ascension has been "unwilling or unable to fix their mistakes and accurately compensate these workers."

The lawsuit asks Ascension to take responsibility for what it owes plaintiffs and other employees for their work.







