Hundreds of California nurses approve labor deal

Nearly 800 nurses who work in San Joaquin County's health system in California have approved a contract with the county's board of supervisors, according to union and health system statements.

The agreement, which covers nurses who work at San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp, Calif., and in public health and county jails and clinics, comes after more than two years of bargaining sessions between the county and the California Nurses Association. During 2020 negotiations, nurses went on a two-day strike in March and a five-day strike in October. The nurses canceled a three-day strike that was set to start Feb. 27.

If adopted by the county board of supervisors, the labor deal, approved by nurses April 1, would last from April 20, 2021 to April 30, 2023, the union and health system said.

According to the health system and union, the contract includes workplace violence protection language, as well as health and safety provisions, and annual across-the-board pay increases of 4 percent. Most inpatient experienced nurses would also receive a 3 percent equity pay increase, and there would be a COVID-19 administrative leave bank available for nurses.

