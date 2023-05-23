HR sees hiring growth for Gen Z grads

The human resources field has been adding some fresh faces, according to recent research from LinkedIn's economic graph team.

LinkedIn analysts ranked different job functions using the first jobs its users held after graduation in 2021 versus 2022. Human resources roles — specifically HR coordinators and HR specialists — ranked fourth for growth out of all job functions for new graduates. The field saw 12.9 percent year-over-year growth from 2021 to 2022.

Product management, consulting and purchasing ranked ahead of human resources for year-over-year graduate hiring growth.