CHS Pennsylvania hospital workers to strike April 21

Workers at Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock, Pa., plan to begin a three-day strike April 21, according to a union statement.

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania cites workers' concerns about staffing levels and working conditions.

"The last thing any hospital worker wants is to go on strike, but management is violating our rights at work while ignoring our concerns about staffing and patient care," the union tweeted April 17.

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania represents 84 workers at Tyler Memorial, including nurses, medical technologists, phlebotomists, radiology technicians, respiratory therapists, case managers, pharmacists, supply technicians, dietary aides and housekeeping staff, who have not had a contract since late February. The strike is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. April 21 and end at 7 a.m. April 24.

Commonwealth Health spokesperson Annmarie Poslock told Becker's the hospital received the strike notice from the union.

"A contingency operations plan will be implemented, in the event the strike does occur, to ensure the continuation of quality services," she said. "As always, our top priority is the care and safety of our patients, employees and visitors wherever such activity may occur."

Tyler Memorial is part of Berwick, Pa.-based Commonwealth Health. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems is the parent company of Commonwealth Health.

