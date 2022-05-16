Cedars-Sinai strike ends with no agreement

Members of the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West ended a five-day strike May 13 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with no agreement.

The union represents more than 2,000 workers, or 13 percent of the hospital's workforce, including certified nursing assistants, transporters, environmental services, plant operations, surgical technicians and food service technicians.

Union members began a strike May 9 after authorizing one in April.

On May 13, the strike ended with no agreement in place, according to the latest update from the hospital.

The union and hospital began negotiating a new labor contract in March.

In a statement shared with Becker's, the union said it presented Cedars-Sinai with a proposal May 10 that "included a focused version of our pandemic safety proposals that call for commitments on communication, personal protective equipment, COVID-19 exposure notification and testing. The union also made movement on its wage proposal."

Cedars-Sinai said in a statement that the hospital has "stayed true to our commitment to provide our represented employees with market-leading pay and benefits — including substantial pay increases — for their hard work, excellent performance and dedication to the community."

The hospital remains fully operational.