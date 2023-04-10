California hospital nurses to receive raises of up to 30%

Members of the California Nurses Association have approved a new contract with Southern California Hospital at Culver City.

Union members approved the three-year agreement April 6, according to a CNA news release. It covers the period from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2026.

"This is a historic win for the registered nurses and for our patients," Cary Hill, RN, who works in the case management department, said in the union release. "Throughout this devastating pandemic, RNs have been stretched to the limit but maintained our commitment to provide excellent care to our patients. This new contract acknowledges that commitment and recognizes the need to have a workplace that reflects the community we care for in order to provide the highest quality of care."

The contract includes across-the-board wage increases of up to 30 percent over the life of the contract, according to the union release. CNA said it also includes language that prohibits floating nurses outside of their clusters as well as improved access to bereavement leave and sick time. Additionally, the hospital agreed to increase tuition benefits and confirmed its commitment to equity in the workplace.



CNA represents 310 nurses at the hospital. Southern California Hospital at Culver City is part of Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings. Becker's has reached out to Prospect and will update the story if comment is received.