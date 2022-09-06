Antelope Valley workers get contract with 12% pay hike

Members of Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West have reached an agreement with Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, Calif., the Antelope Valley Press reported Sept. 4.

The agreement — which was approved by union members and the Antelope Valley Healthcare District — covers about 1,800 support workers at the hospital, such as nurse technicians and those in housekeeping, radiology and the business office.

Under the three-year agreement, employees who were earning less than a starting pay of $17 per hour will see raises to that amount, according to the Antelope Valley Press. According to the report, other provisions of the contract include:

Maintenance of a 2 percent annual increase for the regular step increases.

Implementation of an attendance policy.

A free meal stipend for dietary employees for each workday.

Overall, the contract includes across-the-board pay increases amounting to 12 percent over the life of the contract.

Antelope Valley Medical Center has more than 2,500 employees.