8 hospital-union conflicts, agreements

The following hospital-union events have been reported since Sept. 14:

1. Citing patient safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, union members at Oakland, Calif.-based Alameda Health System are planning a joint five-day strike.

2. Healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente across the U.S. are calling for a "hero bonus" for 85,000 members of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions.

3. The National Labor Relations Board was wrong in ordering Crozer-Keystone Health System to disclose to a union its entire sale agreement with Prospect Medical Holdings, a U.S. appeals court ruled Sept. 24.

4. SEIU Local 73 members at University of Illinois at Chicago, which includes UI Health, ended their 10-day strike after reaching a tentative agreement with administration on Sept. 23.

5. University of Illinois Hospital nurses in Chicago who ended a seven-day strike on Sept. 19 reached a tentative, four-year contract with hospital management.

6. A union representing healthcare workers at Minneapolis-based Allina Health said it postponed a two-day strike earlier this month after Allina threatened to file an unfair labor practices complaint with the National Labor Relations Board regarding any picketing during the walkout.

7. Nurses at HCA Healthcare's Mission Health system in Asheville, N.C., voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of National Nurses United.

8. Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Md., violated labor law during a 2016 union organizing campaign by National Nurses United, the National Labor Relations Board ruled.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.