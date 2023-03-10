340+ RNs at Adventist hospital vote to unionize

Registered nurses at Adventist Health Lodi (Calif.) Memorial have voted to join the California Nurses Association, an affiliate of National Nurses United, The Sacramento Bee reported March 9.

The National Labor Relations Board must still certify the results. If certified, the results apply to more than 340 nurses at the hospital.

"The registered nurses' vote to join CNA is a great win for our hospital and our community," Yvonne Knaggs, a registered nurse at Lodi Memorial, said, according to The Sacramento Bee. "We are patients' strongest advocates. Nurses from all departments need to be able to speak up because protecting our patients must come first. Building RN power through a strong union is the answer we’ve been looking for."

Lodi Memorial, part of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health, emphasized its commitment to staff.

"Our priority is to ensure a positive and engaging experience at work," the hospital said in a statement shared with Becker's.

"We believe that a direct working relationship with our nurses is the most effective way to continue to address the healthcare challenges confronting every acute care institution," Lodi Memorial added. "We offer the assurance that, in considering our various legal options, we will decide what course of action will best preserve our mission of securing safe patient care of unparalleled quality while nurturing an environment of sincere respect for the rights of all of our employees."













