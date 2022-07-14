20% raises part of new contract for UVM Medical Center nursing staff

Nursing staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, who are represented by the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, approved a new two-year contract with their employer, according to a July 11 news release.

The union represents more than 2,000 nurses and health professionals at the medical center.

The contract for nursing staff includes a 10 percent increase in salaries that was agreed to in February, as well as an additional 5 percent salary increase in October and another 5 percent increase in October 2023, according to the release. That's a total base wage increase of 20 percent over 20 months.

The new contract — which also includes ratification and retention bonuses, increased on-call pay and differential pay and other measures — runs through July 9, 2024.

UVM Medical Center is part of the six-hospital University of Vermont Health Network.