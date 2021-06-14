Why Prime's growth strategy in New Jersey doesn't include buying hospitals

Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare has a growth strategy in New Jersey that is centered on signing contracts with medical clinics as opposed to acquiring hospitals, according to NJ.com.

Prime recently announced it would begin marketing its hospitals in New Jersey as a Prime regional network. Prime runs Saint Michael's Medical Center in Newark, St. Mary's General Hospital in Passaic and Saint Clare's Denville/Dover locations, according to the report. Prime has 4,500 employees in New Jersey.

Sonia Mehta, MD, the CMO and regional CEO of Prime, told NJ.com that instead of buying another hospital, Prime is looking to sign contracts with medical clinics, cross-credential physicians to practice in all of its hospitals and focus on marketing.



"The goal is to integrate all three hospitals and regionalize our programs," Dr. Mehta told the news station. She continued: "The goal is any patient who comes through our emergency room or into our network through one of our doctors, we want to make sure we're able to provide the full complement of services to them."



Read more here.