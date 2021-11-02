Volume of healthcare deals in 2021 has surpassed 2020 levels

Healthcare industry deals have increased in 2021, and it may be a record year if the current pace continues, according to Epstein Becker Green attorneys and health industry financial analysts at KPMG and FocalPoint Partners in Bloomberg Law Nov. 2.

The first three quarters of 2021 saw 2,156 deals; all of 2020 only had 1,936.

The number of deals will easily pass 2,750, but will also likely exceed 3,000 by the end of the year, according to the report. This is partially because of uncertainty with future tax rates stemming from current discussions in Congress.

Even with economic and political challenges, the experts say they expect momentum to continue in 2022.

Here are the number of deals to date for 2021 in the top five sectors: