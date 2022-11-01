UnityPoint spins off 3 Illinois hospitals to Carle Health

Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health signed a strategic affiliation agreement with Peoria, Ill.-based UnityPoint Health - Central Illinois and Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health.

The agreement results in Carle Health taking over as the parent organization of UnityPoint Health - Central Illinois, which includes Peoria-based Methodist and Procter, and Pekin (Ill.) Hospitals and affiliated clinics, Peoria-based UnityPlace and Methodist College, according to a Nov. 1 news release shared with Becker's.

"We are thrilled about this opportunity to engage with more individuals and families from our Central Illinois communities to help them achieve their best health. As we work to earn the status of trusted healthcare partner in the greater Peoria region, we will leverage best practices of both teams to enhance the patient experience and bring innovation and individualized care for years to come," said James Leonard, MD, president, and CEO of Carle Health.

Carle Health and UnityPoint Health - Central Illinois restated their commitment to providing a broader continuum of care by expanding medical, behavioral health, and addiction recovery services.

"This strategic partnership is an opportunity to improve the delivery of care for the people of central Illinois. We look forward to collaborating with Carle Health on ways to advance our shared missions and create clear value for our teams, patients, and the community at large," said Clay Holderman, president, and CEO of UnityPoint Health.

An April 1, 2023, closing date is anticipated, pending all regulatory approvals, according to the release.