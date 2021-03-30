Unity Health buys shuttered Arkansas hospital

Searcy, Ark.-based Unity Health has acquired a hospital in Jacksonville, Ark., that closed in August 2019, according to Arkansas Business.

The deal closed about three months after Unity Health, a nonprofit system, first announced plans to acquire the hospital. Unity Health plans to invest $30 million in the hospital and several adjacent properties, according to the report.

"Unity Health will work with the state to re-license the facility and begin extensive remodeling this spring with the intent to see our first patient by early summer of 2022," Unity Health President and CEO Steven Webb told Arkansas Business. "The initial plan is for the Unity Health-Jacksonville location to provide an emergency department, radiology and imaging services, behavioral health services, and observation and acute inpatient rooms, with the intent to add more services throughout the first three years."

Unity Health acquired the hospital from Shreveport, La.-based Allegiance Health Management. Allegiance closed the hospital in 2019, leaving local residents without an emergency room.

