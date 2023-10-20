U of Kansas Health, Liberty Hospital aim to partner

Liberty (Mo.) Hospital's board on Oct. 19 voted to pursue a partnership with the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City.

Over the next few days, leaders from both organizations will work together to cement a non-binding letter of intent, which will define alignment, identify shared goals and determine the terms of a final agreement.

Through this partnership, Liberty Hospital will have the opportunity to expand services and improve the patient experience with greater access to treatments and specialists. U of Kansas Health will be able to benefit by growing its presence in the Northland and northwest Missouri.

"From the outset, we focused on finding a partner who will invest in increasing access to high-quality care, offers a great cultural fit, and upholds our commitment to the community and our employees," Liberty Hospital President and CEO Raghu Adiga, MD, said in a news release. "We believe The University of Kansas Health System is uniquely positioned to support us in bringing world-class clinical excellence to the Northland and northwest Missouri, making exceptional healthcare as close and convenient as it can be."

The next step in the process is to finalize the letter of intent. A final agreement is expected to be announced in the coming months.