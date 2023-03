Syracuse, N.Y.-based SUNY Upstate University Hospital spent $10 million bringing in outside consultants to advise on the now-failed merger with Syracuse-based Crouse Health, syracuse.com reported March 13.

The consultants were brought in between 2020 and 2023. The proposed merger fell through in February due to changing financial circumstances.

One of the consultants projected Crouse's annual losses could hit $45 million by 2026 if it continues to operate independently, the report said.