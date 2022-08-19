Singing River Health System leaders push for sale of hospital

Gautier, Miss.-based Singing River Health System's administration is asking Jackson County leaders to sell the hospital, which has been owned by the county for almost a century, due to financial troubles, the Sun Herald reported Aug. 18.

The hospital was valued at $158 million to $238 million by the Jackson, Miss.-based financial services firm Raymond James.

Hospital executives said not selling the facility could raise countywide taxes by $5 million, resulting in $8.6 million in taxes a year, according to the publication.

Residents seeking a referendum have 21 days to obtain 1,500 signatures on a petition in favor of a vote.

Hospital leadership explained the facility's financial burdens, which include a nursing shortage, rising salaries and higher drug prices.