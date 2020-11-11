RWJBarnabas Health to acquire 554-bed hospital

Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, N.J., will join West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health under a definitive agreement the organizations entered into Nov. 11.

RWJBarnabas and 554-bed Trinitas Regional signed the definitive agreement after entering into a letter of intent in October 2019 to explore a potential transaction.

"We are excited that Trinitas Regional Medical Center and its affiliates will become a part of RWJBarnabas Health," RWJBarnabas Health President and CEO Barry H. Ostrowsky said in a news release. "Trinitas is a vital resource to the communities it serves, and we intend to greatly expand its excellent care to residents of new communities in northern and central New Jersey."

Trinitas Regional will be the 15th acute care hospital in RWJBarnabas' system. The system also includes a pediatric rehabilitation hospital.

