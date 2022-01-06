RWJBarnabas Health adds 12th hospital

Elizabeth-based Trinitas Regional Medical Center has joined West Orange-based RWJBarnabas Health, both in New Jersey, as the system's 12th hospital.

Trinitas will still have Catholic oversight from Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, and facilities will still have the Trinitas name, according to a Jan. 6 news release.

Through the deal, the two organizations will focus on expanding access to underserved communities for cardiac care, oncology, emergency services, renal care/dialysis, women's health, wound care and behavioral health.

"With the addition of Trinitas Regional Medical Center, our commitment to clinical quality, academic excellence and leading-edge research will be enhanced," RWJBarnabas CEO and President Barry Ostrowsky said in the release. "Each organization has long histories of delivering healthcare to urban and underserved communities, and together we shall make New Jersey an even better place to live."