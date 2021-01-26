Rush, Lurie Children's enter affiliation

Two Chicago-based health systems, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital and Rush University System for Health, have entered into a clinical affiliation to improve access to pediatric care.

The organizations said they have several goals and initiatives they will jointly operate starting Feb. 1, including optimizing facilities at Rush and Lurie Children's to expand access to pediatric care, partnering to deliver greater value in clinical care, collaborating on research, promoting clinical integration initiatives and boosting patient experience.

"Through this new affiliation, we will be able to treat more patients and pool our expertise to provide the best outcomes for the sickest patients," said Ranga Krishnan, CEO of Rush.



Each institution will maintain its current academic affiliations. For Lurie Children's that academic partner is Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. Rush System of Health has its own medical college.

