Redeemer Health pursues partnership for hospital, physician practices

Huntingdon Valley, Pa.-based Redeemer Health is seeking a strategic partnership for its 236-bed hospital in Meadowbrook, Pa., and physician practices, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported May 10.

The Catholic nonprofit does not plan on selling Holy Redeemer Hospital; it wants to partner with another organization, Redeemer CEO Mike Laign wrote in a letter to the community, according to the Inquirer.

"We are not considering selling the hospital, but instead partnering with other healthcare providers who share our commitment to serving our current and future communities, including efforts to address health inequities and disparities," he stated in the letter.

The health system has reported operating losses for the last five years, the Inquirer reported.

Redeemer already has a partnership with MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Camden, N.J.