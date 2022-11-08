Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

ProMedica to exit Welltower SNF joint venture

Hayley DeSilva -

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica plans to transfer the real estate and management of all its skilled nursing facilities with Welltower to the real estate investment company, effective Dec. 19, 2022. 

Services provided by these facilities will be given to new operators, according to a Nov. 7 news release from ProMedica. 

The transfer will alleviate ProMedica's current operating losses in its senior care division. 

ProMedica's skilled nursing facilities not leased through Welltower will remain open and owned by the health system.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 