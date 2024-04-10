Pennsylvania lawmakers push state to approve UPMC-Washington Health merger

Members from the Washington County (Pa.) legislative delegation have called on Gov. Josh Shapiro to work with the state Attorney General Michelle Henry to help complete the merger between Pittsburgh-based UPMC and Washington (Pa.) Health System.

UPMC and Washington Health signed a letter of intent to negotiate a deal to merge last June.

"Without the merger, Washington Hospital is at risk of closing," Rep. Tim O'Neal said in an April 9 news release. "The merger would allow all employees to keep their jobs, pay and benefits."

Mr. O'Neal, who leads the delegation, members Rep. Bud Cook, Rep. Josh Kail, and Rep. Natalie Mihalek have urged the attorney general to approve the deal so it can be finalized, regardless of "political pressures muddying the situation."

Manuel Bonder, a spokesperson for Mr. Shapiro, said in a statement shared with Becker's that the governor is committed to protecting healthcare access across the state.

"As is standard process, the Office of Attorney General is currently conducting an independent review of the proposed merger to ensure it complies with the Commonwealth's laws and regulations, and the Shapiro Administration hopes that review is prompt and thorough," Mr. Bonder said.

The attorney general's office had no comment to provide to Becker's at this stage.