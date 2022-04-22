Optum gets go-ahead from Massachusetts AG for $236M Atrius Health purchase

The Massachusetts Attorney General's office signed off on Optum's acquisition of Atrius Health for $236 million April 21, according to the Boston Globe.

Most of the Newton, Mass.-based nonprofit provider's assets and employees will be acquired by UnitedHealth subsidiary Optum. The deal still has to be reviewed by the Massachusetts Supreme Court.

The purchase price was raised from $73 million to $236 million as a result of the state review and will be given to a foundation that does charitable work similar to Atrius' mission.

Optum will also invest $200 million into Atrius over five years for provider recruitment and infrastructure.

The approval comes after the two organizations first signed an acquisition agreement in March 2021. The proposed deal has also been under scrutiny by state regulators since last summer.

Atrius Health employs 645 physicians and primary care providers, along with 421 additional clinicians.

"Our office carefully reviewed this proposed transaction," an attorney general's office spokesperson told the Globe in a statement. "While it will mean a loss in the charitable sector of an important healthcare provider, it will enable Atrius Health to continue to serve hundreds of thousands of patients, will preserve the value of the charitable assets, and ensure that the Atrius Health Equity Foundation will use sale proceeds to promote health equity."