NYU Langone acquires urology group

New York City-based NYU Langone Health acquired Pediatric Urology Associates in 10 practice locations, longisland.com reported on Nov. 10.

The acquisition triples the health system's pediatric urology care team. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Through the acquisition, the urology group will use NYU Langone's Epic EHR.

"We're continually expanding our network to better meet our patients' needs," said Andrew Rubin, MD, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone Health. "Whether we're adding new services or specialty care, or opening new practices, our goal is to make it easier for patients to access integrated, comprehensive, patient-centered care in the communities we serve."