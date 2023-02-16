Mayor asks U of Tennessee to take over Blount County Memorial

Blount County, Tenn., Mayor Ed Mitchell will ask the Blount County Board of Commissioners to transfer operations ownership of Blount County Memorial Hospital to Knoxville-based University of Tennessee Medical Center, The Daily Times reported Feb. 15.

Blount Memorial has operated the hospital since the 1940s, but the mayor said he believes that new University of Tennessee ownership could improve the hospital's financial stability.

In November 2022, the Blount County Board of Commissioners voted to remove the entire board of directors of Blount Memorial.