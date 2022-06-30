Mayo Clinic Care Network adds 2 Indiana health systems

Greenfield, Ind.-based Hancock Healthcare and Danville, Ind.-based Hendricks Regional Healthcare have joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

Both healthcare providers have a shared vision to provide excellent healthcare to their respective communities while remaining independent, Mayo Clinic said in a June 29 press release.

Hancock Health President and CEO Steve Long said that the health system is committed to providing quality, convenient, community healthcare.

"Hancock Health has invested heavily in bringing medical expertise to east-central Indiana, creating attractive and convenient access points in our patients' hometowns — all while establishing solid bonds with our tertiary partners to ensure every level of care is within reach," Mr. Long said.

"As Hendricks Regional Health joins forces with Mayo Clinic, we celebrate this milestone that builds upon a 60-year legacy and commitment to our community, and the relentless dedication of our nationally recognized physicians and associates," said Kevin Speer, president and CEO of Hendricks Regional Health.

Members of the Mayo Clinic Care Network have special access to the expertise of Mayo Clinic staff.