Lifespan, Care New England resume partnership talks

Two Providence, R.I.-based systems — Lifespan and Care New England Health System — have resumed partnership talks, arguing a unified system could benefit the community, according to The Providence Journal.

The two systems said they have been working together to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that they wanted to explore what a formal collaboration could look like.

Lifespan President and CEO Timothy Babineau, MD, told the Journal that the talks "are in the early stages" and the organizations are putting a small group of leaders together to "begin to really flesh this out."

Renewed negotiations come after Care New England's board voted last July to withdraw from merger talks with Lifespan and Brown University, also in Providence.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Novant offers $5B+ bid for North Carolina hospital

Hospital M&A update: 9 recent deals

West Virginia system joins Allegheny Health's network, GPO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.