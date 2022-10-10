LCMC Health to partner with Tulane University

New Orleans-based LCMC Health intends to partner with Tulane University, also in New Orleans, and would acquire three hospitals from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

If approved, LCMC would acquire New Orleans-based Tulane Medical Center; Covington, La.-based Lakeview Regional Medical Center; and Metairie, La.-based Tulane Lakeside Hospital from HCA Healthcare, according to an Oct. 10 news release.

For the next one to two years, if the proposal is approved, operations at Tulane Medical Center would be moved to Metairie-based East Jefferson General Hospital and University Medical Center New Orleans.

LCMC Health has committed to a $220 million investment toward operations at East Jefferson, Lakeview Regional and Tulane Lakeside hospitals.

The partnership is said to create roughly 2,300 jobs in the region.

The Louisiana Department of Justice will conduct a review within the next 90 days. The two parties intend to finalize the partnership by the end of 2022 or early 2023.