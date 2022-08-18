Lahey Hospital, UMass Chan Medical School ink letter of intent to collaborate on campus

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Mass., has signed a letter of intent with Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Chan Medical School to collaborate on a regional medical campus.

Lahey Hospital unveiled the agreement in an Aug. 18 news release.

The letter of intent is not a final agreement. However, if a formal deal is finalized, the medical campus would be based at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center. It would house a medical education program, with the first UMass Chan-Lahey students expected to enroll in summer 2024.

The organizations are discussing a potential path to train physicians through the collaboration while also exploring a potential new research partnership.

"UMass Chan Medical School and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center are equally committed to advancing medical education and research to provide our communities with superior healthcare," David Longworth, MD, president of Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, said in the release.

"UMass Chan and Lahey share a common vision of training future generations of physicians grounded in evidence-based, patient-centered, multispecialty and interprofessional practice," Michael Collins, MD, chancellor of UMass Chan and senior vice president for the health sciences for the University of Massachusetts, said in the release.











