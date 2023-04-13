Intermountain Health invests in 2 Idaho community hospitals

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health is partnering with two Idaho hospitals as a minority investor.

The 33-hospital system is investing in Idaho Falls Community Hospital and 43-bed Mountain View Hospital, also based in Idaho Falls. Both hospitals will continue to retain full control of daily operations while receiving strategic guidance from Intermountain Health.

"These hospitals are known for their innovative thinking and compassionate approach to healthcare," Dan Liljenquist, chief strategy officer for Intermountain Health, said in a statement. "Collectively, we will be able to serve more patients and improve care across the region."

The collaboration is designed to improve health outcomes for patients, with the two hospitals having improved access to Intermountain Health's larger system of resources.

The value of the investment was not immediately disclosed.