Inova Health snaps up another physician group

Inova Health System has acquired Annandale, Va.-based Northern Virginia Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates, which comprises nine physicians and two locations, according to the Washington Business Journal.

The Falls Church, Va.-based health system acquired the physician group and created Inova Pulmonology — a division specializing in lung diseases and related care. The division will focus on pulmonary diseases including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, bronchiectasis, chronic cough, pulmonary infections and sleep disorders.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Other physician groups Inova recently include Fairfax-based Virginia Surgery Associates, Merrifield-based Mednax Pediatric Cardiology Associates and Mid Atlantic Urogynecology and Pelvic Surgery in Annandale.