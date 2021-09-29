Healthcare saw 252 deals in August

The healthcare industry saw 252 merger and acquisition deals in August despite the COVID-19 surge, Bloomberg Law reported Sept. 29.

This brings the monthly average for the year up to 243 deals, a large increase from 2020's average of 161.

The total number of transactions for the year is expected to top 3,000, which would make it a record-setting year.

The top five sectors with the most transactions in August were:

Life science and pharmaceutical with 53 Healthcare IT and software with 36 Medical device and supplies with 29 Cannabis with 28 Physician practices and services with 24

However, the recent COVID-19 surge could present some short-term challenges, said Larry Kocot, principal and national leader of the Center for Healthcare Regulatory Insight at KPMG.

"The country remains well short of ambitious COVID-19 vaccination rate targets, and some parts of the country are experiencing the worst pandemic conditions in over six months," he said.