FTC opposes SUNY Upstate Medical University, Crouse Health System merger

The Federal Trade Commission staff opposes SUNY Upstate Medical University and Crouse Health System's request to grant a certificate of public advantage.

The request could shield the merger from antitrust laws and lead to higher healthcare costs, lower quality and less access to care, and depressed wages for area hospital workers, according to an Oct. 14 news release from the Federal Trade Commission.

"Research has shown that Certificates of Public Advantage frequently lead to higher prices and lower quality care for patients and lower wage growth for nurses, pharmacy workers, and certain other non-medical skilled workers. We do not believe granting this COPA will benefit the people of the state of New York," said Elizabeth Wilkins, Director of the FTC Office of Policy Planning.

The FTC staff also expressed concern about a lack of transparency surrounding the certificate of public advantage process, noting that the application has not yet been made readily available to the public, according to the release.