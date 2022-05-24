Franciscan Health, Lurie Children's form partnership for neonatal care

Franciscan Health Crown Point (Ind.) and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago have formed a partnership for neonatal care.

Lurie Children's neonatologists will staff the Crown Point facility's 20-bed neonatal intensive care unit, according to a May 23 Lurie Children's news release.

"Our partnership with Lurie Children's, Chicago's finest and one of the country's preeminent hospitals for pediatric care, will further enhance the neonatal care we have provided for over a decade," said Dan McCormick, MD, Franciscan Health Crown Point president and CEO, said in the news release. "Neonatology services are a perfect example where collaborative partnerships with hospitals such as Lurie Children's make sense both medically and economically."