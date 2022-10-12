Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic discuss merger

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health and Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System have begun discussions of a potential merger.

The two organizations signed a memorandum of understanding Oct. 12 to plan how to form an integrated regional health system. It would serve 2 million people in rural and mid-urban communities.

The partnership would create a network of 3,500 providers and cover 25 hospitals across 150 sites of care in the country, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

"Through a new partnership, we can support the care models, services, research and technologies to ensure sustainable and thriving rural health care," David Herman, MD, CEO of Essentia Health, said in the statement.