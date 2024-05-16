Emplify Health acquires former HSHS Wisconsin clinic

Emplify Health has acquired a clinic in Mondovi, Wis., from Hospital Sisters Health System and Prevea Health.

The acquisition comes after Springfield, Ill.-based HSHS closed its two Wisconsin hospitals, Chippewa Falls-based St. Joseph's Hospital and Eau Claire-based Sacred Heart Hospital, on March 22.

The regional health clinics that HSHS shared with Green Bay, Wis.-based Prevea ended patient care services April 21. Prevea's Western Wisconsin residency clinics and its UW-Stout location will remain open through June 30.

The Mondovi clinic, which closed in April, will offer multiple primary care services.

"Staff recruitment is being prioritized in the coming weeks, along with building and equipment needs," an Emplify Health news release shared with Becker's on May 15 said. "A clinic opening date will be shared once it is confirmed."

Emplify Health is a nonprofit health system formed through the combination of Green Bay, Wis.-based Bellin and La Crosse, Wis.-based Gundersen.





