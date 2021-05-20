Digital health company Babylon acquires 700-physician group in California

Babylon, a digital health company in London, recently acquired a Novato, Calif.-based medical group with 700 physicians.

Babylon said it acquired Meritage Medical Network in April, according to a May 11 news release. The acquisition comes as the company further expands its U.S. presence. Babylon said it now serves 100,000 Americans and recently announced new U.S. offices in Palo Alto, Calif. Business in the U.S. reflects 70 percent of Babylon's revenue.

The company uses artificial intelligence and virtual care services to provide patients with 24/7 access to information, health monitoring and clinicians through their mobile devices.

Babylon's acquisition of Meritage Medical Network adds to other partnerships the company has with U.S. firms, including Centene and FirstChoice Medical Group, a California health plan platform Babylon is also acquiring. Millions of Medicaid, Medicare and commercial health plan members have access to Babylon as well, the company said.

The company expects to "significantly build its U.S. presence" over the next year, according to the news release. In addition to Palo Alto, Babylon has offices in Austin, Texas; Denver; New York City; and Seattle.