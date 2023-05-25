CommonSpirit joins with Siemens to acquire radiology vendor

Chicago-based CommonSpirit has teamed up with Siemens Healthineers to acquire Block Imaging, a Michigan-based supplier of imaging parts and services.

Terms of the deal, which will allow Block Imaging to continue supplying imaging parts to providers across the U.S, were not disclosed.

"This acquisition supports our efforts to provide reliable, accessible medical care in the communities we serve and also aligns with our commitment to sustainable choices for the healthcare industry," Marvin O'Quinn, president and chief operating officer of CommonSpirit, said in a May 24 statement on Block Imaging's website.

The agreement between Frankfurt, Germany-based Siemens Healthineers and CommonSpirit builds on an existing relationship between the two entities, Radiology Business reported.

CommonSpirit, a 143-hospital system, reported $1.1 billion of operating losses in the nine months ending March 31.