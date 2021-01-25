CHS to end Mississippi hospital lease 14 years early

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems is planning to end its lease of Northwest Mississippi Medical Center, a 181-bed hospital in Clarksdale, according to The Clarksdale Press Register.

Coahoma County (Miss.) signed a deal to shift the hospital lease from CHS to Greenville, Miss.-based Delta Health System. The deal is slated to close by the end of January, according to the report.

The deal was entered into after CHS said it was seeking to end the 30-year lease of the hospital 14 years early.

Northwest Mississippi Medical Center is one of CHS' 10 hospitals in Mississippi.

