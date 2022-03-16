CHS to cut ties with Oklahoma hospital

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems has entered into a definitive agreement to transfer the lease of AllianceHealth Seminole (Okla.) to SSM Health Oklahoma.

Under the agreement, SSM Health would operate the hospital under the license of SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee (Okla.). The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

"Our team has a strong commitment to compassionate, quality care for our patients in the Seminole community and this will continue," AllianceHealth Seminole interim CEO Mike Ellis said in a March 9 news release. "SSM Health is a respected healthcare organization, and we look forward to being part of a smooth transition for our patients and employees."



AllianceHealth Seminole is one of CHS' six hospitals in Oklahoma. The for-profit company has 84 hospitals across 16 states.