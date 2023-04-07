CHS sells 4 hospitals

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems has struck agreements to sell four hospitals across three states in 2023:

1. El Dorado-based South Arkansas Regional Hospital signed a definitive agreement April 3 to acquire El Dorado-based Medical Center of South Arkansas from subsidiaries of Community Health Systems.

The Medical Center of South Arkansas is a 166-bed hospital that had more than 95,000 patient encounters in 2022. The acquisition includes all of the hospital's related businesses, including physician clinic operations and outpatient services.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close this summer.

2. Community Health Systems completed a $92 million sale of Oak Hill, W.Va.-based Plateau Medical Center to Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health on April 1.

Vandalia will assume control over Plateau Medical's 25-bed hospital, outpatient services and physician clinic operations. Vandalia signed an agreement to acquire the medical center in January.

3. Community Health Systems signed a definitive agreement Feb. 28 to sell two hospitals to Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health.

Subsidiaries of CHS will sell Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, N.C., and Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, N.C., and their associated assets to Novant Health for cash consideration of approximately $320 million.

The transaction is expected to close later this year.