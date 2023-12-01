CHS sells 3 Florida hospitals

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems agreed to sell three Florida hospitals to Tampa General Hospital for $294 million.

The hospitals in the deal include 120-bed Bravera Health Brooksville, 124-bed Bravera Health Spring Hill and 128-bed Bravera Health Seven Rivers. The addition of the hospitals will create a new division at Tampa General: TGH North, according to a Dec. 1 Tampa General news release.

The two parties first announced the deal in July. The acquisition is Tampa General's largest expansion in recent years, according to the health system.

"We have a bold vision to offer world-class health care, research and innovation to communities throughout Florida, and a key step toward realizing this vision is embracing partnerships that allow us to expand services where they are needed most," Tampa General Hospital President and CEO John Couris said in the news release. "By bringing the Bravera Health network into our system and coming together as one organization, we will be stronger in our united mission to transform health care for all Floridians."